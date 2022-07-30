UP Volunteer Firefighter Tournament holds racing events in Calumet

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - It was a big race day in the 127th Annual U.P Volunteer Firefighters Tournament.

Crowds of spectators and firefighters watched as the tournament continued on Red Jacket Road. 19 teams of firefighters from departments across the U.P faced off in five unique racing events.

Races included a ladder-carrying setup race, a four-fireman dress relay, as well as a coupling race, and an interchange race. Winning these races is important for gaining points in the overall tournament.

There was also the fifth mystery race, which is a tradition in the tournament.

“So what’ll take place is that they’re going to have some buckets, and they’ll be dipping them in water and passing them over their heads,” said Calumet Fire Chief Pat Boberg. “The fortunate part is, it’s a little chilly out today. There will be no gear worn, so people will get wet.”

The tournament winners will be announced at 10:30 p.m. at the Firefighter’s Ball.

Proceeds from the tournament will go towards replacing the Calumet Fire Department’s off-road rescue vehicle, which will be able to be used in the wide area covered by the department.

The tournament itself will close with a parade and closing ceremony Saturday morning at 11.

