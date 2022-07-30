UP Volunteer Firefighter Tournament holds racing events in Calumet

19 teams of firefighters competed in 4 different races, as well as a 5th mystery race
The 127th UP Volunteer Firefighters Tournament held their firefighter versus firefighter races...
The 127th UP Volunteer Firefighters Tournament held their firefighter versus firefighter races in Calumet, which are vital for determining the victor of the tournament.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - It was a big race day in the 127th Annual U.P Volunteer Firefighters Tournament.

Crowds of spectators and firefighters watched as the tournament continued on Red Jacket Road. 19 teams of firefighters from departments across the U.P faced off in five unique racing events.

Races included a ladder-carrying setup race, a four-fireman dress relay, as well as a coupling race, and an interchange race. Winning these races is important for gaining points in the overall tournament.

There was also the fifth mystery race, which is a tradition in the tournament.

“So what’ll take place is that they’re going to have some buckets, and they’ll be dipping them in water and passing them over their heads,” said Calumet Fire Chief Pat Boberg. “The fortunate part is, it’s a little chilly out today. There will be no gear worn, so people will get wet.”

The tournament winners will be announced at 10:30 p.m. at the Firefighter’s Ball.

Proceeds from the tournament will go towards replacing the Calumet Fire Department’s off-road rescue vehicle, which will be able to be used in the wide area covered by the department.

The tournament itself will close with a parade and closing ceremony Saturday morning at 11.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hiker severely injured after falling off cliff on Grand Island
Downtown Marquette crash
Traffic cleared following crash in downtown Marquette
Former Marquette General Hospital site
Rep. Cambensy asks AG to look into old hospital site sale to NMU Foundation
Dates set for Jason Sadowski jury trial in Alger County murder case
Expect delays of up to 1 hour or more.
Construction causes southbound backup on Mackinac Bridge

Latest News

University of Michigan Football Head Coach Jim Harbaugh (left) and University of Michigan...
University of Michigan football team visits the Upper Peninsula
The Ontonagon County Fair organizers made preparations for its main activities this weekend,...
The Ontonagon County Fair kicks off this weekend in Greenland
For the fifth year in a row, the Tour da Yoop, Eh began its 1,200-mile journey.
Tour da Yoop, Eh begins 1,200-mile journey
The 70th anniversary of the Lake Superior Art Association
LSAA kicks off 62nd Art on the Rocks, celebrates 70th anniversary