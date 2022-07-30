University of Michigan football team visits the Upper Peninsula

Coaches and players wrapped up their tour across Michigan with stops at the Soo Locks, Tahquamenon Falls, Oswald’s Bear Ranch and Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
University of Michigan Football Head Coach Jim Harbaugh (left) and University of Michigan...
University of Michigan Football Head Coach Jim Harbaugh (left) and University of Michigan Football Associate Athletic Director Dave Ablauf (right).(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - The University of Michigan football finished their trip around the state with a visit to some U.P. attractions.

“We have had an action-packed day,” University of Michigan Football Associate Athletic Director Dave Ablauf said of the team.

Over 140 players and coaches packed into six buses to make a journey across Michigan over the past week. Friday concluded their adventure with a visit to five different places across three counties.

“Pictured Rocks in Munising will cap off our trip around the State of Michigan,” Ablauf said. “We started off Friday by going to the Soo Locks, then up to the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum. Then we came down to Tahquamenon Falls and now we are here at Oswald’s Bear Ranch.”

Ablauf added that the idea for a summer trip across the Great Lakes State was first discussed by the team in February, when Ablauf mentioned the team should check out the Upper Peninsula.

“We just wanted to give them the opportunity to see this great state,” Ablauf explained. “It is something that not a lot of the guys on the team have done.”

Ablauf said that only a small fraction of the team had actually visited Upper Michigan prior to the trip across the Mackinac Bridge on Friday morning.

“We only have 10 players that have ever stepped foot in the U.P. before this,” Ablauf said. “We thought this trip would be a great educational opportunity as well as a lot of fun.”

Ablauf said the team was overwhelmed by the support from fans at every stop across the trip. He noted that many stopped to greet the players and coaches as soon as they arrived.

“We love the fact that our fans have come out, that they have really cheered us on, interacted with us, taken pictures with the guys and gotten autographs,” Ablauf added. “To be able to get our guys out and about rather than just in a football uniform on the field is something we wanted to do while we were doing this.”

The team traveled back to Ann Arbor Friday night in preparation for training camp, which begins August 2.

Michigan’s first football game of the season is home against Colorado State at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3.

