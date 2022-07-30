The Ontonagon County Fair kicks off this weekend in Greenland

GREENLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ontonagon County Fair has come again to the fairgrounds in Greenland.

Participants and organizers worked hard on Friday to prepare the fairgrounds for the festivities starting Saturday.

“Tomorrow we can expect that we’ll have a cattle sorting starting off right away in the morning,” said fair organizers Nicole and Gale Kocher. “Then we’ll go into having a mock rodeo in the afternoon.”

There will also be an art exhibit contest, as well as vendors and children’s activities throughout the fair. And, of course, plenty of food.

The Michigan-Wisconsin Antique Power Association will also be showing tractors and other machine demonstrations.

“Basically, we go to tractor and engine shows and fairs,” said fair participant Edward Balcomb. “We like to take care of the fairgrounds here and there whenever we can and make it look good, and I come here to Ontonagon County Fair whenever I can.”

New additions to the line-up are also in store for this year.

“We do have a chainsaw carver that will be here,” continued Gale. “And the KBIC will have their trout fish pond for the kids to do fishing.”

And, there’s an extra special reason to celebrate this year.

“This is the 50th year in our Greenland location. We’ve actually had county fairs since 1864 in multiple locations,” added Gale. “And because it is our 50th year, we’ll have cake at 5:30 tomorrow for anyone who wants to come,” continued Nicole.

Attendees twelve and older can enter for $5 on Saturday, while children receive free admission. On Sunday, everyone can attend free of charge, with the horse speed show starting at 10 a.m.

Organizers hope all who join the fun will have a wonderful time. For a schedule of all events, check out their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.