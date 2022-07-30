Michigan football team surprises Munising man during UP visit

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Munising man and lifelong Michigan Wolverines fan received a huge surprise Friday.

Head football coach Jim Harbaugh and several players visited Bob Gamelin at MediLodge of Munising. The football team is on a tour of Michigan, and spent time Friday at landmarks in the Munising area.

Gamelin, who is courageously battling cancer, described the day.

“This was a total surprise,” Gamelin said. “My wife’s two cousins, Laurie and Judy were there, and Laurie got two of them to come in and Judy was walking with coach Harbaugh and got him to give me his well wishes. Then when they were leaving eight of these fine gentlemen were at the door coming in to see me! It meant the world to me. I’ve been a lifelong Wolverine fan and for these young men to take it upon themselves to come see me speaks volumes about their character!”

The surprise came one day after Gamelin celebrated his birthday.

