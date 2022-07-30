Man admits to voter fraud to prove point about state’s elections being unsecure

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - A Wisconsin man admits to committing voter fraud to try and prove the state’s absentee ballots are not secure.

It’s a risky move that Harry Wait said is worth it, as he is president of the self-described watchdog group H.O.T. Government.

“If this is what it takes to stop the fraud in our election, we can have safe, real and secure elections. Yes, I’ll go behind bars,” Wait said.

The president of the watchdog group said he was told there might be vulnerabilities in the online voting system. So, to test them, he went online and ordered ballots for Cory Mason, the mayor of the city of Racine, and Robin Vos, the state’s assembly leader.

Wait said others were involved in the process, but he was the one who hit the request button for the absentee ballots.

“I notified Robin Vos and Cory Mason that I had successfully logged into the system and ordered their ballots to be sent to me,” Wait said.

He said he doubts he’ll receive their ballots now since he told them but said he also did the same for other Wisconsin residents with their permission.

Wait said no one from the election commission notified those other voters of an address change, but he still hasn’t received those ballots as of Thursday.

Mayor Mason said he was in disbelief that someone would do something so reckless.

“For a long time, there have been people so desperate to find election fraud that I think Mr. Wait has become the very thing that he claims to despise, which is apparently a felon who will steal somebody’s vote,” Mason said.

Wait said it was a chance he was willing to take for the greater good of the community.

“We recorded everything and will give it to the government if they want to prosecute me. Technically, I did commit a crime; there were no nefarious intentions with it. We just wanted to show how easily it could be done,” Wait said.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission called a special meeting on Thursday to discuss the allegations. Some members pushed to make a criminal referral against Wait, but the group did not send any official referrals that day.

The commission said it did take action to send postcards to people who requested absentee ballots to somewhere other than their home addresses.

Copyright 2022 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.