16-year-old drowns in Au Train Township

AU TRAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old died after a drowning in Au Train Township.

Investigators said an unoccupied boat was found along the western shoreline of the Forest Lake Basin.

An independent fisherman towed the boat back to the Forest Lake Basin boat launch, where they located an unoccupied pickup truck with a boat trailer attached.

The Alger County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Forest Service and the Michigan DNR quickly determined that a 16-year-old male from Marquette County was missing from the Forest Lake Basin campground.

After an extensive search under water and on land, the teenager was located about 50 feet off the western shore of the Forest Lake Basin.

Deputies said the teen fell overboard for unknown reasons.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

