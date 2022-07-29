The UPside - July 25, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Annual Renee Thomas Memorial Co-Ed Softball Tournament has been bringing people together for 30 years.

The tournament is held every year at LaCombe Field in Negaunee. The event raises money for the Renee Thomas Memorial Scholarship which is presented to the valedictorian of the graduating class from Negaunee High School. The organizers say this event is made possible by the support of the community to help those in it.

