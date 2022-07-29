The UPside - July 25, 2022

This week's UPsiders are the organizers of the Renee Thomas Memorial Softball Tournament.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Annual Renee Thomas Memorial Co-Ed Softball Tournament has been bringing people together for 30 years.

The tournament is held every year at LaCombe Field in Negaunee. The event raises money for the Renee Thomas Memorial Scholarship which is presented to the valedictorian of the graduating class from Negaunee High School. The organizers say this event is made possible by the support of the community to help those in it.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

