Tour da Yoop, Eh begins 1,200 mi journey

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the fifth year in a row, the Tour da Yoop, Eh began its 1,200-mile journey.

“This is an adventure. The Tour da Yoop is about the land and the people,” said Christine Smith, the U.P. Lions Club Childhood Cancer Chair.

At 8 a.m. on Friday, bikers began their 1,200-mile journey around the U.P.

“We’re going to make the entire clockwise loop, including Copper Harbor. We’re going to make the entire loop all the way around the whole peninsula,” said James Studinger, the founder of Tour da Yoop, Eh.

The journey will take 10 days, totaling about 120 miles each day.

“You get in a pack of other riders and you’re having a good time and you’re talking. Literally, we’ll go sometimes four hours and see two cars. It’s like we’ve got the whole road to ourselves and we’re talking, sometimes people are singing,” said Studinger

And this year, Tour da Yoop, Eh is partnering with U.P. Lions Childhood Cancer.

“We’re able to bring awareness and find more families throughout the Upper Peninsula that need our help. This bike ride helps to get that awareness and that money to them,” said Studinger.

The goal was $10,000 but the community already surpassed that goal. Money raised will help families pay for medical needs.

“Doctor’s appointments and those things, that adds up. That’s what we’re trying to help, down deep like that,” said Smith.

Along the way, bikers will meet some of the families facing childhood cancer.

While the ride is about seeing the beauty of the U.P., it’s the people who make the biggest impact.

“The people that we meet as bikers and the people that we meet in the Upper Peninsula. As beautiful as it all is, it’s always the people that we all remember the most every year,” said Studinger.

If you would like to donate to U.P. Lions Childhood Cancer, click here.

