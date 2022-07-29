Thousands attend Marquette’s 23rd annual Blueberry Fest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Blueberries, blueberries, blueberries. That’s what was on thousands of people’s minds all day, as Marquette held its 23rd annual Blueberry Festival.

After last year’s event was scaled back because of COVID-19. Marquette Downtown Development Authority’s executive director, Tara Laase-McKinney, said this was the largest one to date.

“Last year, we had, I would say, 15-20 fewer vendors just for safety sake,” Laase-McKinney said. “But for this year, we were back at full capacity, and we had lots of great things going on.”

More than 85 vendors attended, selling fresh blueberries, homemade items and artwork.

First-time attendee Trina Cline went with her best friend Hayden Freudenstein and loved what the vendors had to offer.

“I was sleeping at (Hayden’s) house, and (she and her family) were already going. I wanted to go so we could get matching hennas together,” said Cline.

For Freudenstein, it is an event she has always enjoyed.

“Usually, my mom and I go to this every year and get a matching henna. It’s like a family tradition,” Freudenstein said.

Vendors offered different kinds of food items to choose from, such as blueberry lemonade, blueberry brats and Third Coast Pizzeria’s blueberry pizza.

“We put brown sugar strudel on top. We make cream cheese and blueberry pie filling for a sauce, and it’s really good,” said Third Coast Owner Bryan French. “There are fresh blueberries on it as well.”

And of course, what’s a Blueberry Fest without the traditional blueberry pie? Aside from food, Laase-McKinney says the festival gives visitors a chance to explore.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to come downtown and kind of experience downtown in a really different way. It’s not very often that we’re able to shut down the streets,” said Laase-McKinney.

The Marquette DDA is looking forward to seeing thousands enjoy the 24th annual Blueberry Festival next year.

