Thousands attend Marquette’s 23rd annual Blueberry Fest

At least 85 vendors were present, offering homemade items as well as blueberry brats and blueberry pizza
Thousands strolled through the streets of downtown Marquette to enjoy blueberry pie, homemade...
Thousands strolled through the streets of downtown Marquette to enjoy blueberry pie, homemade items and even blueberry pizza(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Blueberries, blueberries, blueberries. That’s what was on thousands of people’s minds all day, as Marquette held its 23rd annual Blueberry Festival.

After last year’s event was scaled back because of COVID-19. Marquette Downtown Development Authority’s executive director, Tara Laase-McKinney, said this was the largest one to date.

“Last year, we had, I would say, 15-20 fewer vendors just for safety sake,” Laase-McKinney said. “But for this year, we were back at full capacity, and we had lots of great things going on.”

More than 85 vendors attended, selling fresh blueberries, homemade items and artwork.

First-time attendee Trina Cline went with her best friend Hayden Freudenstein and loved what the vendors had to offer.

“I was sleeping at (Hayden’s) house, and (she and her family) were already going. I wanted to go so we could get matching hennas together,” said Cline.

For Freudenstein, it is an event she has always enjoyed.

“Usually, my mom and I go to this every year and get a matching henna. It’s like a family tradition,” Freudenstein said.

Vendors offered different kinds of food items to choose from, such as blueberry lemonade, blueberry brats and Third Coast Pizzeria’s blueberry pizza.

“We put brown sugar strudel on top. We make cream cheese and blueberry pie filling for a sauce, and it’s really good,” said Third Coast Owner Bryan French. “There are fresh blueberries on it as well.”

And of course, what’s a Blueberry Fest without the traditional blueberry pie? Aside from food, Laase-McKinney says the festival gives visitors a chance to explore.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to come downtown and kind of experience downtown in a really different way. It’s not very often that we’re able to shut down the streets,” said Laase-McKinney.

The Marquette DDA is looking forward to seeing thousands enjoy the 24th annual Blueberry Festival next year.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hiker severely injured after falling off cliff on Grand Island
Downtown Marquette crash
Traffic cleared following crash in downtown Marquette
Former Marquette General Hospital site
Rep. Cambensy asks AG to look into old hospital site sale to NMU Foundation
Dates set for Jason Sadowski jury trial in Alger County murder case
Expect delays of up to 1 hour or more.
Construction causes southbound backup on Mackinac Bridge

Latest News

The Queen City Half Marathon is on the last day of July, 2021.
Still time to register for the Queen City Half Marathon
This is the second year the group has taken kids on a bear hunt
2 bear tags donated to a Dickinson County youth mentorship program
Bressette's body was found on a two track south of the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Reservation.
Marquette man sentenced for murdering mother appeals decision in federal court
Marquette's Haunted Hayride
Marquette’s Haunted Hayride now accepting applications