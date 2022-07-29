Still time to register for the Queen City Half Marathon

The Queen City Half Marathon is on the last day of July, 2021.
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s still time to register for the Queen City Half Marathon. All weekend Queen City Running is holding a sidewalk sale for the Blueberry Fest in downtown Marquette.

That’s one place you can register for the marathon which also includes a 5K if you’re looking for a shorter run. Runners will take off on Spring Street just in front of the shop and they’ll finish their 13.1-mile course for a crowd in front of the farmer’s market.

“It’s a great mid-season half marathon because anyone that is doing the Marquette Marathon on Labor Day weekend, this is a great builder, a lot of it is on the course so you’ll be able to get a feel for what the Marquette Marathon is going to be like so you can use it as a great training run or just as a fast course if you want to go for a personal record,” said Kevin Thomsen, Queen City Running owner.

Registration will be live through Saturday morning. The event begins with the Breakwater 5K first at eight in the morning. The Queen City Half Marathon takes off five minutes after that.

Proceeds from the Queen City Half Marathon will go to JJ Packs, a non-profit that aids in relieving hunger in school children across the Upper Peninsula.

