Perfect U.P. summer conditions to end July
An upper-level trough in the jetstream will move east and a ridge will flatten over the Great Lakes bringing a warmer air mass for the weekend. A surface high pressure will move through today through tomorrow leading to sunshine and dry conditions. Our next front approaches Sunday night with thundershowers.
Today: Partly cloudy and unseasonably cool
>Highs: Mid 60s along the shorelines, upper 60s to low 70s inland
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Low 80s inland, mid to upper 70s along the shorelines
Sunday: Sun/clouds and warmer
>Highs: Low to mid-80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines
Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms and seasonal
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm
>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s
Wednesday: Scattered showers and thundershowers
>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines
Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm
>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s
