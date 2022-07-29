Perfect U.P. summer conditions to end July

An upper-level trough in the jetstream will move east and a ridge will flatten over the Great Lakes bringing a warmer air mass for the weekend. A surface high pressure will move through today through tomorrow leading to sunshine and dry conditions. Our next front approaches Sunday night with thundershowers.

Today: Partly cloudy and unseasonably cool

>Highs: Mid 60s along the shorelines, upper 60s to low 70s inland

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low 80s inland, mid to upper 70s along the shorelines

Sunday: Sun/clouds and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.