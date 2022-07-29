Perfect U.P. summer conditions to end July

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An upper-level trough in the jetstream will move east and a ridge will flatten over the Great Lakes bringing a warmer air mass for the weekend. A surface high pressure will move through today through tomorrow leading to sunshine and dry conditions. Our next front approaches Sunday night with thundershowers.

Today: Partly cloudy and unseasonably cool

>Highs: Mid 60s along the shorelines, upper 60s to low 70s inland

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low 80s inland, mid to upper 70s along the shorelines

Sunday: Sun/clouds and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hiker severely injured after falling off cliff on Grand Island
Downtown Marquette crash
Traffic cleared following crash in downtown Marquette
Former Marquette General Hospital site
Rep. Cambensy asks AG to look into old hospital site sale to NMU Foundation
Expect delays of up to 1 hour or more.
Construction causes southbound backup on Mackinac Bridge
Now is the time to lock in propane supply for home heating season

Latest News

Spotty showers, isolated thunderstorms in the U.P. overnight give way to mostly clear, cool and...
Summer breeze brings cooler, sunnier weather through Friday
breezy
Couple of cooler days
Low pressure system over Ontario sends wave of showers, storms to Upper Michigan Wednesday...
Scattered showers, few storms in the U.P. through Thursday morning
showers
Times of showers for a couple of days