‘Pay the Day’ starting at YMCA

The David and Thu Brule YMCA is offering a unique deal to get new members.
All month of August, the YMCA is offering new members to pay the date as a replacement for...
All month of August, the YMCA is offering new members to pay the date as a replacement for their $75 signing fee.(WLUC)
By Jack Caron
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The David and Thu Brule YMCA of Marquette County is waiving the $75 signing fee in a unique way.

All month of August, the YMCA is offering new members to “Pay the Date” as a replacement for their $75 signing fee. Meaning that people pursuing a YMCA membership on Aug. 1 would only have to pay $1.

YMCA marketing manager Grace Brindle says the program brings people to the YMCA that were hesitant due to the $75 signing fee.

“Families and individuals who are unable to join the YMCA, or hesitant due to the joining fee, [Pay the Day] is a great way to start your membership pretty easily and get to see what the YMCA is about,” said Brindle.

Pay the day at the Marquette County YMCA ends on Aug. 31. More about the YMCA and what they offer can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hiker severely injured after falling off cliff on Grand Island
Downtown Marquette crash
Traffic cleared following crash in downtown Marquette
Former Marquette General Hospital site
Rep. Cambensy asks AG to look into old hospital site sale to NMU Foundation
Dates set for Jason Sadowski jury trial in Alger County murder case
Expect delays of up to 1 hour or more.
Construction causes southbound backup on Mackinac Bridge

Latest News

Located inside the PEIF, NMU's outdoor recreation center is offering a variety of outdoor gear...
NMU gear rentals help community enjoy outdoors
Eagle Mine is the only nickel mine in the U.S.
European Parliament member visits Marquette County mine
Ishpeming artists add sidewalk murals to the Ishpeming Senior Center.
Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library chalks the walk
Marquette City Firefighters have big boots to fill this weekend.
Marquette firefighters take to the streets to support a cause