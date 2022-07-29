‘Pay the Day’ starting at YMCA

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The David and Thu Brule YMCA of Marquette County is waiving the $75 signing fee in a unique way.

All month of August, the YMCA is offering new members to “Pay the Date” as a replacement for their $75 signing fee. Meaning that people pursuing a YMCA membership on Aug. 1 would only have to pay $1.

YMCA marketing manager Grace Brindle says the program brings people to the YMCA that were hesitant due to the $75 signing fee.

“Families and individuals who are unable to join the YMCA, or hesitant due to the joining fee, [Pay the Day] is a great way to start your membership pretty easily and get to see what the YMCA is about,” said Brindle.

Pay the day at the Marquette County YMCA ends on Aug. 31. More about the YMCA and what they offer can be found here.

