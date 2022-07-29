NMU gear rentals help community enjoy outdoors

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s Outdoor Recreation Center (ORC) is reminding residents they have all the outdoor gear to rent this summer.

Fat tire bikes, paddle boards, climbing gear, kayaks, and even camping supplies are all available to rent at the ORC. Student worker Michaline Dutkiewicz says the gear available allows people to enjoy more of what the area has to offer.

“In my experience, you can go see the little... Cooler, less-known spots with a kayak. You can go kayak down the dead river and go see something that maybe not all the tourists have seen,” said Dutkiewicz.

Dutkiewicz also expressed that the ORC has a lot of availability on the majority of equipment offered.

For more about ORC’s hours and equipment, check their website.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.