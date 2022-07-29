Negaunee Little League coach reflects on an exciting week at state tournament

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - It has been an eventful season for Negaunee’s Little League. Three little league baseball teams and one softball team made it to state tournaments in lower Michigan.

Listen to Coach Joe Dost reflect back on what it means for the players, the program and the city of Negaunee.

Negaunee Little League Coach Joe Dost reflects on an incredible week for Negaunee baseball and softball

Negaunee Little League Baseball thanks the community for its support.

