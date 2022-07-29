Negaunee Little League coach reflects on an exciting week at state tournament

Coach Joe Dost thanked the community for support during an interview on the TV6 Morning News
A successful season for Negaunee Little League baseball.
A successful season for Negaunee Little League baseball.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - It has been an eventful season for Negaunee’s Little League. Three little league baseball teams and one softball team made it to state tournaments in lower Michigan.

Listen to Coach Joe Dost reflect back on what it means for the players, the program and the city of Negaunee.

Negaunee Little League Coach Joe Dost reflects on an incredible week for Negaunee baseball and softball

Negaunee Little League Baseball thanks the community for its support.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hiker severely injured after falling off cliff on Grand Island
Downtown Marquette crash
Traffic cleared following crash in downtown Marquette
Former Marquette General Hospital site
Rep. Cambensy asks AG to look into old hospital site sale to NMU Foundation
Expect delays of up to 1 hour or more.
Construction causes southbound backup on Mackinac Bridge
Now is the time to lock in propane supply for home heating season

Latest News

Dr. Lara Stephens-Brown captures an X-ray of Ace's knee with her mobile unit.
Behind the scenes with a Marquette horse vet
Negaunee Little League Baseball
Negaunee Little League Baseball
Dr. Lara Stephens-Brown captures an X-ray of Ace's knee with her mobile unit.
Behind the Scenes with a Horse Veterinarian
Rep. Jack Bergman
Michigan congressman sheds suit for spikes in annual Congressional Baseball Game