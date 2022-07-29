Muggy Sunday with rain chances

Today and tomorrow are looking to be the ideal summer conditions to end the month of July. Though humid conditions will settle in by Sunday with rain chances also rising on Sunday. The rain will mostly move in the late night and lasts into Monday with some areas experiencing isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures relax into the 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday with a return to 80s by 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny; slightly warmer weather

>Highs: Low to Mid 80s inland; High 70s to Low 80s near the coast

Sunday: Partly sunny in the morning and afternoon; rain chances in the late night

>Highs: Low to Mid 80s inland; High 70s near coast

Monday: Scattered rain in the morning and diminishing in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy; isolated showers possible

>Highs: High 70s to Mid 80s

Wednesday: Scattered rain and isolated thundershowers

>Highs: 80s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 80s

