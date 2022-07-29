Michigan Tech hires Matt Taylor as Assistant Director of Athletic Communications

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech Athletics has hired Matt Taylor as the Assistant Director of Athletic Communications. In his role, Taylor will serve as the primary media contact for soccer, Nordic skiing, cross country, and outdoor track & field. He will also assist in promoting Michigan Tech Recreation, the Outdoor Adventure Program, and intramurals. He began his duties on Monday (July 25).

“I’m excited to add Matt to our communications team for Michigan Tech Athletics and Recreation,” Assistant Athletic Director Calvin Larson said. “As a former Division II student-athlete, he understands the demands of our coaches and student-athletes and his skillset will help us tell the stories of the Huskies–especially in our endurance sports.”

“Houghton is a special place, and I am excited to be able to tell the stories of Michigan Tech’s student-athletes,” Taylor said. “I’d like to express my gratitude to Athletic Director Suzanne Sanregret and Assistant Athletic Director Calvin Larson for this opportunity.”

Taylor hails from West Virginia and spent three years at Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania where he ran cross country and track & field while earning a Bachelor of Science in Sports Administration.

Most recently, Taylor was a communications graduate assistant at Augustana University where he served as the primary contact for volleyball, women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s cross country and men’s and women’s track and field while pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Administration and Leadership.

