Michigan judge in abortion case denies request to step aside

A Michigan judge who suspended the state’s long-unenforced abortion ban in May has denied a request from state lawmakers seeking to disqualify her from presiding over the key abortion case
(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge who suspended the state’s long-unenforced abortion ban in May denied a request Friday from state lawmakers seeking to disqualify her from presiding over the key abortion case.

Michigan Court of Claims Chief Judge Elizabeth Gleicher wrote in her decision that at least one of the arguments the lawmakers made “borders on frivolous.”

Gleicher granted a preliminary injunction in May to Planned Parenthood of Michigan that stalled the enforcement of a 1931 state law criminalizing abortion. When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, her ruling became the only legal barrier to that ban taking effect.

After Gleicher was assigned to oversee Planned Parenthood's lawsuit, she informed both sides that she regularly contributes to the group and previously represented it in an abortion case decided 23 years ago.

But Gleicher wrote in Friday’s decision that she incorrectly remembered her affiliation with that case. She said that while Planned Parenthood filed statements in support of her client, she did not actually represent Planned Parenthood. She said the Legislature’s argument about her involvement in that case “borders on frivolous.”

In filing their motion seeking to have Gleicher disqualified from the case, the Republican-controlled Michigan House and Senate contended in part that her contributions to Planned Parenthood violated an ethics standard against the “appearance of impropriety.”

She wrote that the argument that judges who have made “small contributions” to an organization involved in a case must recuse themselves was “simply unprecedented.”

Gleicher added that her contributions to Planned Parenthood were generally $1,000 or less, and that her last contribution was in December 2021.

Most Read

Hiker severely injured after falling off cliff on Grand Island
Downtown Marquette crash
Traffic cleared following crash in downtown Marquette
Former Marquette General Hospital site
Rep. Cambensy asks AG to look into old hospital site sale to NMU Foundation
Expect delays of up to 1 hour or more.
Construction causes southbound backup on Mackinac Bridge
Dates set for Jason Sadowski jury trial in Alger County murder case

Latest News

gavel
Michigan Supreme Court says anti-bias law protects LGBTQ
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Mich. court bars automatic life sentences for 18-year-olds
Michael Chad Varrone
Man sentenced to 1 year for bomb threat at Michigan Capitol
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
3 men granted new trials in 2007 killing of Flint-area teen