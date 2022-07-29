Michigan congressman sheds suit for spikes in annual Congressional Baseball Game

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A mile from the U.S. Capitol, Nationals Park played host to members of Congress Thursday night for the annual Congressional Baseball Game. Rep. Jack Bergman (R-MI) shed his work attire for a red uniform Thursday night as he faced off against his Democratic colleagues.

The annual bipartisan event is in its 113th year, letting lawmakers blow off steam on the field while sending proceeds to local charities. Bergman took part in last year’s charity event in which Republicans won a thriller 13-12. Before that, Republicans had not won since 2016.

Bergman, the GOP third base coach, says baseball is a great unifier for him and his colleagues on both sides.

“It’s helping others through charities, but bringing a national attention, especially at a time that we really need to see that people can compete together very aggressively, by a set of rules, but then in the end come together after the game and maybe share an adult beverage or a cup of coffee,” said Bergman.

In addition to the Congressional Baseball Game there will be a women’s Congressional Softball Game later this year. In that game members of Congress battle it out with the D.C. press corps.

