Marquette’s Haunted Hayride now accepting applications

Marquette's Haunted Hayride
Marquette's Haunted Hayride(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Groups can now sign up and start planning their unique scares for Marquette’s 15th annual Haunted Hayride this October.

Money raised from the event is split evenly between participating groups. Hayride staff assists groups in creating scenes so guests get a hair-raising experience.

“All the scenes that you drive by are put on by local youth and nonprofit organizations so what happens is they apply to do a scene and they give us their scary ideas, we critique them all and we pick the groups that will do it,” hayride coordinator Andi Goriesky said.

Goriesky added that they would like to see unique scene ideas.

“We kind of let you run with it but we don’t want to see seven of the same groups do clowns or something like that,” Goriesky said.

Groups who sign up can attend a planning meeting at the Marquette Fairgrounds on Aug. 30. If you would like to apply click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hiker severely injured after falling off cliff on Grand Island
Downtown Marquette crash
Traffic cleared following crash in downtown Marquette
Former Marquette General Hospital site
Rep. Cambensy asks AG to look into old hospital site sale to NMU Foundation
Expect delays of up to 1 hour or more.
Construction causes southbound backup on Mackinac Bridge
Dates set for Jason Sadowski jury trial in Alger County murder case

Latest News

Bressette's body was found on a two track south of the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Reservation.
Marquette man sentenced for murdering mother appeals decision in federal court
38th State Senate District
Get to know the candidates for Michigan’s 38th State Senate District
Ludington Street closed on Friday for the Sidewalk Sale.
Escanaba’s Sidewalk Sale is ‘a perfect opportunity’ for small businesses
Bikers starting the Tour da Yoop, Eh in Manistique.
Tour da Yoop, Eh begins 1,200-mile journey