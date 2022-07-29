Marquette’s Haunted Hayride now accepting applications

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Groups can now sign up and start planning their unique scares for Marquette’s 15th annual Haunted Hayride this October.

Money raised from the event is split evenly between participating groups. Hayride staff assists groups in creating scenes so guests get a hair-raising experience.

“All the scenes that you drive by are put on by local youth and nonprofit organizations so what happens is they apply to do a scene and they give us their scary ideas, we critique them all and we pick the groups that will do it,” hayride coordinator Andi Goriesky said.

Goriesky added that they would like to see unique scene ideas.

“We kind of let you run with it but we don’t want to see seven of the same groups do clowns or something like that,” Goriesky said.

Groups who sign up can attend a planning meeting at the Marquette Fairgrounds on Aug. 30. If you would like to apply click here.

