Marquette firefighters take to the streets to support a cause

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette City Firefighters are collecting change for muscular dystrophy this weekend.

Friday marked the beginning of the Marquette City Fire Department’s annual “Fill the Boot” campaign. Firefighters stood on street corners asking motorists to drop spare change and donations in boots. The money raised will go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association for research, youth camp scholarships, and medical expenses.

Firefighters say they use the campaign as an opportunity to meet the community outside of emergencies.

“We like to meet the general public,” said Kevin Serkowski, Marquette City Fire Department firefighter/paramedic. “Unfortunately, a lot of times when we see people it’s during emergencies. [During fill the boot] we get to actually interact a little more on a friendly basis and meet people outside of emergency settings.”

The campaign will continue Saturday at the intersections of McClellan and Cleveland, Third and Hewitt, and Front and Arch on Saturday from 12 until 4 p.m.

