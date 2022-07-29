LSAA kicks off 62nd Art on the Rocks, celebrates 70th anniversary

The 70th anniversary of the Lake Superior Art Association
The 70th anniversary of the Lake Superior Art Association(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Art on the Rocks is back in Marquette this weekend.

The Lake Superior Art Association kicked off the iconic festival Friday with an informal gathering.

The event featured refreshments, a Plein air painter, and even three artists who were featured in the first years of the show. To celebrate the 62nd Art on the Rocks show and the 70th anniversary of the Lake Superior Art Association, organizers returned to the original site of Art on the Rocks – Father Marquette Park.

Organizers say Art on the Rocks is about more than just art.

“Marquette’s really good at putting on events where everybody in the community supports it,” said Diane Kordich, Art on the Rocks Kickoff chairperson. “There are many times I’ve been to Art on the Rocks that I hardly get through the artwork because I’m always saying ‘hi’ to people I haven’t seen in a long, long time. Saying ‘how are you?’ and catching up. It’s community bonding. Getting together, looking at art, and just walking around, having a good time.”

Art on the Rocks will be at Mattson Lower Harbor Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

