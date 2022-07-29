Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library chalks the walk

Ishpeming artists add sidewalk murals to the Ishpeming Senior Center.
Ishpeming artists add sidewalk murals to the Ishpeming Senior Center.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Chalk murals took over the Ishpeming Senior Center’s sidewalks.

The Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library ended its summer reading program with Chalk the Walk, a sidewalk chalk art event. After decorating the sidewalks with art, kids and parents enjoyed an ice cream social.

Event organizers say people of all ages enjoy the sidewalk murals.

“It’s simple and it’s fun, and it’s delightful for a lot of people,” said Heather Lander, Ishpeming Public Library children’s librarian. “Hosting something that’s intergenerational is really fun because it unites people of all ages.”

The Ishpeming Senior Center is teaming up with MSU Extension for Thai chi classes in August. The Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library will continue its Story Time program throughout August and will add preschool programs and Saturday crafts to its calendar in September.

