Escanaba’s Sidewalk Sale is ‘a perfect opportunity’ for small businesses

Ludington Street closed on Friday for the Sidewalk Sale.
Ludington Street closed on Friday for the Sidewalk Sale.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Ludington Street was closed in Escanaba on Friday to support small businesses. The Sidewalk Sale is hosted by Downtown Escanaba Partners and the DDA.

Businesses along Ludington Street had discounted items on the sidewalk. The streets were filled with Volkswagen vans and Armageddon on Wheels busses.

The event continues Saturday, but the street will be open to vehicles.

“This is a great time of year because we know fall is coming,” said Lisa LaLonde, owner of Lisa Ann. “We’re getting a lot of inventory in so we need to get rid of our spring and summer goods. It’s a perfect opportunity to do it. It helps us clear out things so we can bring in the new.”

Saturday’s sale begins at 10 a.m. and continues until 3 p.m.

