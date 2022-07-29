Community raises money for Gladstone Public Safety K9

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Something that makes the U.P. special is how everyone comes together when someone is in need. Right now, the Gladstone community is doing just that.

Two businesses are making a significant impact for the local police department.

Police K9′s, although friendly, aren’t your typical house pets.

“These are not just attack dogs, that’s not what they’re meant to do. They’re very social,” said David Johnson, president of D&D Dog and K9 Dynamics.

They can be friendly and sociable, but the dog will take its job seriously.

“When a dog is working it’s a pretty incredible experience. Rarely you see something so motivated and so eager to do its job and do it right,” said Dylan Enright, an officer at Gladstone Public Safety.

K9′s aren’t just for finding drugs and bad guys, they can also find missing people.

“Whether you have a person that maybe walked away with dementia or somebody that has autism, the dogs can also track and find those,” said Johnson.

The Gladstone Public Safety Department is now trying to raise money for a K9. Their last dog recently retired after a leg injury.

“We’re the only self-funded or completely fundraised-based K9 program in Delta County,” said Officer Enright.

The Gladstone community stepped up to help the department.

“The Dewdrop is running a basket raffle. We have about 55 baskets donated from local businesses and crafters from our community,” said Amanda Phillips, owner of The Dewdrop Family Restaurant.

Tickets for basket raffles are available at the Dewdrop through this Sunday. On Friday, the restaurant will be donating 10 percent of its sales to Gladstone Public Safety.

“We love being a part of the community, we love giving back. The community has given me so much as a new business owner,” said Phillips.

That same community is stepping up to help our four-legged officers whether they’re on the job or off.

