Behind the scenes with a Marquette horse vet

Dr. Lara Stephens-Brown is one of the only traveling large animal vets in Marquette County
Dr. Lara Stephens-Brown captures an X-ray of Ace's knee with her mobile unit.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Horse veterinarians are few and far between in Marquette County.

Dr. Lara Stephens-Brown explains what she does in her unique role.

Traveling horse vets are few and far between in the U.P., here's how Dr. Lara Stephens-Brown provides care for large farm animals.

Beyond that, Dr. Stephens-Brown is training for veterinary spinal manipulative therapy. She can begin offering these chiropractic-like services in October.

Dr. Lara Stephens-Brown is the only traveling horse vet located in Marquette County.

To contact Dr. Stephens-Brown, call Bayshore Veterinary Hospital at (906) 249-5667.

