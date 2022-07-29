906 Adventure Team continues expansion as regular summer rides continue

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 906 Adventure Team continues to expand its reach. Hundreds met Thursday night at Tourist Park in Marquette for a weekly ride on the trails.

Since the adventure team began, they’ve expanded into seven different communities, including in Wisconsin, downstate and Ohio. The founder of the 906 Adventure Team, Todd Poquette, says he’s proud of the mission and the group’s growth.

“The beauty of bike club is that it’s not performative focused, not like you and I against each other, so the focus here is teaching kids to be their best self, to compete against themselves, we can see that resonates with kids and with families,” Poquette said.

The 906 Adventure Team is a 501(c)(3) non-profit group. More than 300 kids are members.

