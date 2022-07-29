2 bear tags donated to a Dickinson County youth mentorship program

By Clint McLeod
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County youth mentorship program received two bear tag donations for the upcoming season.

Two hunters donated their tags to Hardcore Scripture Outdoors. The non-profit group is looking for any child aged 11 to 19 who is interested in a guided, free bear hunt this fall.

The only qualification to enter is to have applied for a bear tag and been denied this year. The group was founded in 2018, and this is the second year they have offered bear hunting.

“You get a bear tag between every six to ten years, maybe. It is a pretty rare instance. It is really good to just get the kids outdoors,” said Joe Bottesi, Hardcore Scripture Outdoors founder & president.

The winners will be selected at the end of August. Contact Hardcore Scriptures Outdoor on Facebook to enter. The group also sells apparel, which funds the licenses and gear for the kids to use.

