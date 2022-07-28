UP residents speak out amid rising inflation

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As people continue to get back on track post-pandemic, many are also trying to adjust to the pressure of continued inflation. TV6 took to the streets in Marquette to figure out what U.P. residents are doing to save money.

One retired Air Force veteran from the Rapid River area, Bernd Ekdahl, said he and his family have had to give up vacation time.

“We’re not able to use the money that we had before in order to go out to dinner and go up to vacations like we do. We’re avid campers, but we stayed at home,” said Ekdahl.

Inflation is being felt on multiple fronts, from the housing market to the grocery store and at the pump. One Doncker’s server, Jane Fitkin, said she has taken on some extra hours at work and is getting more active to save money.

“I do drive a lot less, and it’s definitely encouraged me to bike and walk more instead of driving around and buying gas,” Fitkin said.

To avoid going into debt, some have had to reconfigure their budgets. One financial adviser, Doug Garrow, said inflation has really affected the ability to put food on the table.

“I used to go to the grocery store and buy a cart full of groceries and hopefully have enough for a while,” Garrow said. “But now, I think I just see myself not buying as much. I go when I need to just to. Make sure you don’t waste anything.”

Meanwhile, lawmakers in Washington are looking for solutions. On Wednesday, Democratic senators reached a deal on the Inflation Reduction Act. While it has not yet been passed, it has received some mixed reviews.

“I don’t think that this is going to solve any problems at all. It’s just going to put us further and further in debt,” Ekdahl said.

Fitkin, though, said there are provisions in the bill that could help those who are struggling.

“More taxes on the corporations is more money in the pockets of the taxpayers,” said Fitkin. “We need to be making sure the corporations are paying their fair share, and if this act does do that, then I am in full support of it.”

For now, Americans will have to remain patient as the prices remain high.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.