Trillium House holds ribbon cutting for official reopening

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Trillium House in Marquette celebrated its official re-opening Thursday afternoon. Members of the Trillium House, the Board of Directors and the Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) were there for a ribbon cutting.

Following that, two other hospice organizations, U.P. Home Health and Hospice and Lake Superior Life Care and Hospice presented a check for $1,000 each to the Trillium House.

“It’s just a great feeling to be back and welcoming residents back into the Trillium House, and all of our community partners that have risen up to the occasion and helped us in our time of need, it’s just a great feeling to be up and running again,” said Rick Sanville, Trillium House executive director.

The Trillium House experienced extensive water damage to the facility following the malfunction of its sprinkler system last November. All that damage has now been repaired, furniture replaced and the Trillium House is again accepting residents.

