Taking vitamin D supplements won’t protect your bones, study says

Taking vitamin D won't protect your bones, according to a new study.
Taking vitamin D won't protect your bones, according to a new study.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taking vitamin D supplements might not be as good for you as previously thought.

Many people take vitamin D supplements believing they are strengthening bones or helping prevent fractures.

The largest, longest and most controlled trial on vitamin D supplements in the U.S. was released Wednesday.

After looking at the data from nearly 26,000 people, researchers reported that vitamin D pills taken with or without calcium had no effect on bone fracture rates.

The authors of the study, however, said supplements could still help some people, like patients with osteoporosis.

For more information about the study, check out the latest edition of the “New England Journal of Medicine.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iron Mountain police car (WLUC file image)
Former Iron Mountain police officer charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing officer
Expect delays of up to 1 hour or more.
Construction causes southbound backup on Mackinac Bridge
Now is the time to lock in propane supply for home heating season
‘Nearly impossible to trace’ - Michigan couple loses $350,000 in bitcoin ATM scam
Citizens voiced their opinion on Munising’s short-term rental ordinance during Tuesday's city...
Munising residents voice concerns over short-term rentals

Latest News

Kentucky faces catastrophic flooding. (WKYT)
Kentucky catastrophic flooding; Northwest heat deaths; fires in West
Boy Scouts spend time at MSU North Farm.
Scouts from Camp Hiawatha visit MSU North Farm in Chatham
FILE - Carl Roath, left, a worker with the Mason County Public Utility District, pulls fiber...
Feds: $401M will add high-speed internet to rural places
Drifa Brewing pushes back IPA challenge to October
Law enforcement in Florida teamed up with animal rescue groups to relocate baby sea turtles to...
AWESOME: Baby sea turtles redirected to ocean in Florida after losing their way