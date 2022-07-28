Summer breeze brings cooler, sunnier weather through Friday

Widely scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms linger in the U.P. overnight, but they soon give way to mostly clear, cool and breezy conditions Friday as high pressure builds in the region.

The pleasant weather continues this weekend, until a Canadian Prairies system stirs in heat and humidity, plus rain chances to the western counties Sunday afternoon.

Next week, both temperatures and humidity climb towards Wednesday, sizzling up middle-of-summer weather conditions in the U.P. and bringing thunderstorm chances to the mix.

View NWS alerts HERE.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and few thunderstorms; patchy fog possible; west winds 10 to 20 mph

>Lows: 50s

Friday: Partly cloudy; cool with northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 60s to 70s (cooler near Lake Superior)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm

>Highs: 80s

Sunday: Increasing clouds with isolated afternoon showers west; warm and humid

>Highs: 80s

Monday, August 1st: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and isolated showers north

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon showers; warm and humid

>Highs: 80s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms; warm and humid

>Highs: 80s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.