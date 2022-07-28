State Supreme Court rules anti-discrimination law protects Michiganders of all sexual orientations

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Supreme Court sided with Attorney General Dana Nessel and affirmed that the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA) prohibits discrimination on the basis of an individual’s sexual orientation.

“Today’s ruling confirms what we have long known—that the protections afforded by the ELCRA cover all Michiganders,” Nessel said.

In a 5-2 ruling, the state’s justices determined that the term “sex” in ELCRA applies to all sexual orientations, not just gender.

“Our residents deserve to live in a state that recognizes the value of diversity and rejects the notion that our own civil rights law could be used as a tool of discrimination. This ruling is not only a victory for the LGBTQ+ community, but for all Michigan residents, and one that’s long overdue,” Nessel said.

The lawsuit, Rouch World LLC et al v Michigan Department of Civil Rights et al, was brought by businesses that denied services to customers who were either a same-sex couple or an individual who was transitioning their gender identity. In October, on behalf of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights (MDCR) and the director of the MDCR, Nessel filed a bypass application in the Michigan Supreme Court. The Michigan Supreme Court agreed the case warranted immediate review and Nessel argued before the Court on March 2.

The October brief can be found on the Department of Attorney General website.

