Recreate this nail art look from Native Nail Salon

Neon smoke and intricate nail designs are trending this summer
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Ishpeming, Mich. (WLUC) - For a unique manicure that you can do yourself at home, try the neon smoke look.
Sarah Garver, the owner of Native Nails salons, demonstrates how to achieve this look. You’ll need gel polish, alcohol, an old-school eyeshadow applicator, pigment powder, and a nail art brush.
To take the look up a notch, Garver adds floral nail art over top.
Find Native Nails Salon on Facebook or nativenails.com. To book an appointment, call (906) 395-1349.
Native Nails Salon is located at 209 S Main St. Ishpeming.
