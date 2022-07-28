Advertisement

Recreate this nail art look from Native Nail Salon

Neon smoke and intricate nail designs are trending this summer
Nails by Native Nails Salon.
Nails by Native Nails Salon.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Ishpeming, Mich. (WLUC) - For a unique manicure that you can do yourself at home, try the neon smoke look.

Sarah Garver, the owner of Native Nails salons, demonstrates how to achieve this look. You’ll need gel polish, alcohol, an old-school eyeshadow applicator, pigment powder, and a nail art brush.

Sarah Garver of Native Nails Salon shows you how to recreate a neon smoke nail look.

To take the look up a notch, Garver adds floral nail art over top.

Sarah Garver of Native Nails Salon demonstrates flower nail art.

Find Native Nails Salon on Facebook or nativenails.com. To book an appointment, call (906) 395-1349.

Native Nails Salon is located at 209 S Main St. Ishpeming.

