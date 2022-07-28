Police remind berry pickers, drivers of safe practices

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With berry season in full swing in Marquette County, public safety officials are reminding everyone of some picking safety tips.

If you’re going to pick on the side of the road, officials say you have to be well off the road to avoid accidents.

For drivers, they recommend keeping a closer eye on the shoulders of roads where berry picking is common.

“You really have to pay attention when you see the cars because people are there and a lot of times, they have kids and are unpredictable,” Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt said. “You need to be aware of your surrounding’s slowdown and give them room if you are able. If you are one of the berry pickers, it’s best to pull over on the side as far right as you can so totally off the roadway you’re not infringing on traffic and causing an incident.”

Zyburt says extra awareness of pickers on the road can prevent accidents.

