Advertisement

Police: Man ‘either’ struck or dragged woman pregnant with his child, resulting in baby’s death

The unborn child died at the hospital, and the mother is now receiving treatment.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A Tennessee man was indicted and taken into custody after a woman’s unborn child died following after police say she was “struck or dragged” by the man’s car.

Payton McCarty, 26, was indicted on felony murder, vehicular homicide, aggravated assault and attempted kidnapping, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers with the department responded to a call on June 16 around 2:45 a.m. when they found a pregnant 27-year-old woman in the street with life-threatening injuries, police said.

After investigating, officers determined that a domestic dispute took place, and McCarty, the father of the unborn child, “either struck or dragged the victim with his car and then fled the scene.”

The woman was taken to the hospital where her unborn child died. She is receiving treatment.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iron Mountain police car (WLUC file image)
Former Iron Mountain police officer charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing officer
Crash in South Marquette slows traffic near the rock cut.
1 dead after van, box truck collide on US-41 near Marquette rock cut
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
Now is the time to lock in propane supply for home heating season
Map of the site selected for a housing development in Marquette Township and Marquette City
Marquette city, township to share tax revenue from potential new housing development

Latest News

Jalen Askari, 7, right, plugs his nose as he falls into the pool he is playing in with his...
Forecast: Scorching heat wave extended in Northwest
The KHNP Advisory Commission held its quarterly meeting to discuss reports from its members,...
KHNP Advisory Commission holds quarterly meeting in Calumet
A Massachusetts State Police K-9 named Frankie was killed while apprehending a fugitive,...
Police K-9 killed in line of duty by armed fugitive, authorities say
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., greets witnesses as he arrives to chair the Senate Committee on...
Manchin, Schumer report abrupt deal on health, energy, taxes