Outback Art Show returning to Marquette this weekend

Artists say they've missed the fellowship from other creators and the community this year.
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 28th annual Outback Art Show is coming to Marquette.

Artists will flood Picnic Rocks Park to showcase and sell their goods this weekend. The show’s first year featured 24 people. This year, there will be over 100 artists. Paintings, jewelry, pottery, woodworking pieces, and even soaps and lotions will be among the items for sale.

Show organizers say they are most excited about the people who will be at the show.

“Some of these people have been with me for 25 years,” said Cindy Engle, show organizer. “They’re like cousins. It’s always fun when you know they’re coming to town and it’s time to get together. It develops quite a community.”

The Outback Art Show will be at Picnic Rocks Park on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

