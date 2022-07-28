Moving Mountains hosts annual golf fundraiser, adaptive program grows in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Nearly 150 golfers hit the course at Timberstone Golf Course in Iron Mountain on Thursday for a good cause.

The proceeds will benefit Moving Mountains Adaptive Program, which aims to bring skiing and snowboarding to those with disabilities.

“Predominately the program has had sit-down skiers. We are branching out and getting more stand-up folks with different abilities that we can do,” said Jeff Selin, Moving Mountains Adaptive Program instructor.

This is the 11th annual event. Selin said an event like this will fund one year of lessons. The most expensive part of the program is the equipment.

“The newest units we’ve gotten are $7,000,” Selin said. “They are much nicer units to ski and much nicer units to work with for the lead and the assist.”

The program is not only looking for more equipment but also more instructors. Last year, 100 students attended a lesson. This year, Selin projects attendance will be more than 140 students.

“It is something that is totally different to the individuals when they come new,” said Bud DeLano, Moving Mountains Adaptive Program co-founder. “It is an experience they have never had before. For them to come back, it means they enjoyed themselves, they found it interesting and challenging, and it also means the family got benefit out of it as well.”

Selin is grateful for the community support.

“It’s an expensive program, and the generosity of the folks that keep coming out and golfing gives us the ability to have funds to provide lessons,” Selin said. “It really helps with the program.”

DeLano says he currently has 24 instructors and hopes to find at least 6 more before winter. DeLano said anyone interested can contact him through the group’s website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.