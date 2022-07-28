Michigan’s Chief Infrastructure Officer visits Marquette

Zachary Kolodin attends town hall meeting
Zachary Kolodin attends town hall meeting(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Helping local governments take advantage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Funding.

This was the focus during the presentation by Michigan’s Chief Infrastructure Officer, Zachary Kolodin.

Kolodin attended a town hall meeting with local U.P. government representatives Thursday. He said IIJA, passed by the federal government last year, has presented unprecedented funding to invest in Michigan’s infrastructure.

“I really see infrastructure as the basic service that the government can provide. when we fail to provide quality infrastructure, folks lose faith in government,” Kolodin said.

Kolondin said U.P. governments can apply for funding to better improve infrastructures such as roads, water, safety, airports and much more.

“We’re in the situation in Michigan where we see the devastating effect of failing infrastructure such as the Midland damn break, we see roads that swallow whole tires and bend out rims,” Kolodin said.

Marquette County Road Commission Engineer Manager Jim Iwanicki said the presentation was informative.

“There’s something we learned that might be able to help the road commission out when it comes to bridging projects and safety money when it becomes available,” Iwanicki said.

Another focus of the presentation was infrastructure projects that will help build a bridge to the economy of 2050.

“Making the strategic investments in electric vehicles, in batteries in green energy in transmission lines that can carry an increased load so we can be competitive in 2050,” Kolodin said.

Iwanicki voiced his concern about electric vehicle investment during the presentation.

“Electric vehicles are going to impact our ability to fund our revenue stream which is 40% gas and diesel fuel fees,” Iwanicki said.

For more information on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iron Mountain police car (WLUC file image)
Former Iron Mountain police officer charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing officer
Expect delays of up to 1 hour or more.
Construction causes southbound backup on Mackinac Bridge
Hiker severely injured after falling off cliff on Grand Island
Now is the time to lock in propane supply for home heating season
‘Nearly impossible to trace’ - Michigan couple loses $350,000 in bitcoin ATM scam

Latest News

The Iron Range Roll raised $10,000 for the YMCA of Marquette County, which will be used for...
Collect Marquette presents check to YMCA of Marquette County
With less than a week until the vote, we talked to candidates for Michigan’s 109th House...
Get to know the candidates for Michigan’s 109th District
Dates set for Jason Sadowski jury trial in Alger County murder case
For drivers, they recommend keeping a closer eye on the shoulders of roads where berry picking...
Police remind berry pickers, drivers of safe practices