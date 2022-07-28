Marquette gardeners arrive at farm to learn about pollinators

Local cherries grown at Belsolda Farm
Local cherries grown at Belsolda Farm
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Local growers and gardeners received a lesson on the importance of pollinators on Thursday.

The Marquette County Conservation District hosted the event at Belsolda Farm. Participants learned the importance of using native plants and avoiding using pesticides to help nurture pollinators like bees.

Participants also learned what plants and flowers to use if they want to see more butterflies in the garden. The Program Director of the Conservation District, Maddie O’Donnell said gardeners in the U.P. have an opportunity to help assist pollinators.

“People can use native plants and avoid using pesticides and herbicides, these chemicals can degrade the quality of habitat for pollinators. Whereas using native plants that require less of those things can provide a better habitat and better food for the pollinators,” O’Donnell said.

“I think this is a really important time to be focusing on our pollinators. Monarchs were just recently listed as an endangered species and more and more pollinators are going to follow and end up on that list if we can’t make these efforts to give them more habitat,” she said.

The next major event for the Marquette Conservation District is its “Agripalooza” in September.

