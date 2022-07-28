Marquette City Fire Department fills boots for Muscular Dystrophy Association

International Association of Fire Fighters Launches 2022 Fill the Boot Fundraisers for the...
International Association of Fire Fighters Launches 2022 Fill the Boot Fundraisers for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.(PRNewswire)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette City Fire Fighters have big boots to fill this weekend.

MFD is conducting its annual Fill the Boot campaign Friday and Saturday. Firefighters will stand on street corners asking for donations. Money will go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association for research, youth camp scholarships, and medical expenses.

Firefighters say that no donation is too small.

“Anything helps,” said Kevin Serkowski, Marquette City Fire Department firefighter/paramedic. “Even if it’s whatever change you have in your cupholder. We really appreciate any type of help. It’s going towards a good cause. The Marquette City Fire Department is happy to do this.”

Firefighters will be at the intersections of McClellan and Cleveland, Third and Hewitt, and Front and Arch on Friday and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

