Listen to original song ‘Trailers and Tornadoes’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the Marquette community prepares for two weekend art shows.

Upper Michigan Today news of the day Thursday, July 28.

Plus... musicians Adam Carpenter and Bill Arnold tease the release of their collaborated song, Trailers and Tornadoes.

Adam Carpenter and Bill Arnold collaborated for their new song, Trailers and Tornadoes.

Adam Carpenter and Bill Arnold perform an original song "Trailers and Tornadoes" on Upper Michigan Today.

Check out these musicians and more at Thunder on the Iron Range in Negaunee this weekend.

Check out these musicians and more at Thunder on the Iron Range in Negaunee this weekend.

