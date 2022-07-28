Listen to original song ‘Trailers and Tornadoes’
Upper Michigan Today episode 84 features musicians Adam Carpenter and Bill Arnold
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the Marquette community prepares for two weekend art shows.
Plus... musicians Adam Carpenter and Bill Arnold tease the release of their collaborated song, Trailers and Tornadoes.
Listen to the song here.
Check out these musicians and more at Thunder on the Iron Range in Negaunee this weekend.
