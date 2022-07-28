Advertisement

Listen to original song ‘Trailers and Tornadoes’

Upper Michigan Today episode 84 features musicians Adam Carpenter and Bill Arnold
Musicians Bill Arnold and Adam Carpenter on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the Marquette community prepares for two weekend art shows.

Upper Michigan Today news of the day Thursday, July 28.

Plus... musicians Adam Carpenter and Bill Arnold tease the release of their collaborated song, Trailers and Tornadoes.

Adam Carpenter and Bill Arnold collaborated for their new song, Trailers and Tornadoes.

Listen to the song here.

Adam Carpenter and Bill Arnold perform an original song "Trailers and Tornadoes" on Upper Michigan Today.

Check out these musicians and more at Thunder on the Iron Range in Negaunee this weekend.

Thunder on the Iron Range lineup + more live music from Adam Carpenter and Bill Arnold.

Watch Upper Michigan Today on FOX UP M-F at 9 a.m.

