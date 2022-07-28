Advertisement

KHNP Advisory Commission holds quarterly meeting in Calumet

They provided updates on topics such as the Calumet Theater and the KHNP’s 30th anniversary
The KHNP Advisory Commission held its quarterly meeting to discuss reports from its members,...
The KHNP Advisory Commission held its quarterly meeting to discuss reports from its members, including updates on an assessment of the Calumet Theater building.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw National Historical Park Advisory Commission met for its quarterly meeting today at KHNP Headquarters.

Among the updates provided, the Calumet Theatre building was recently assessed for potential heating and air conditioning additions.

“The purpose of this was to really look at the building ballistically from a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning standpoint,” said Advisory Commission Secretary Karin Cooper. “And how making changes in one area can affect the entire building.”

Since the boiler fire back in the winter of 2021, the theater has been undergoing renovations and improvements. Cooper recommends additional study on the structure.

Advisory Commission Executive Director Sean Gohman said the commission has also secured its authorized funding limit of $250,000 for the next fiscal year.

“We have yet to decide exactly where all that money is going to be spent,” added Gohman. “That’s for the next meeting in three months. But it’s exciting to know that we have that secured.”

Finally, KHNP Superintendent Wyndeth Davis announced the upcoming 30th-anniversary celebration of the park.

“This park would not exist,” said Davis. “If it were not for all of the people who have spent their lives here devoted to preserving the heritage of this area and sharing it with the increasing number of visitors we’re seeing.”

The commission will hold its next quarterly meeting later this year on Oct. 19.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iron Mountain police car (WLUC file image)
Former Iron Mountain police officer charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing officer
Crash in South Marquette slows traffic near the rock cut.
1 dead after van, box truck collide on US-41 near Marquette rock cut
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
Now is the time to lock in propane supply for home heating season
Map of the site selected for a housing development in Marquette Township and Marquette City
Marquette city, township to share tax revenue from potential new housing development

Latest News

Bay College’s campus is empty and quiet right now, but in about a month students will fill the...
Bay College’s Rapid Enrollment Days start next week
Three U.P. businesses are teaming up in Ishpeming and they are opening up a shared storefront...
Marquette businesses expand to Ishpeming’s Gossard Building
Julia Feldman teaches a ballet masterclass.
NMU kicks off North Coast Dance Festival with ballet master class
With Beau LaFave term-limited, five candidates are running for his seat. Democrat Chris Lopez,...
Michigan 108th district candidates make their pitch