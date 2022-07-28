KHNP Advisory Commission holds quarterly meeting in Calumet

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw National Historical Park Advisory Commission met for its quarterly meeting today at KHNP Headquarters.

Among the updates provided, the Calumet Theatre building was recently assessed for potential heating and air conditioning additions.

“The purpose of this was to really look at the building ballistically from a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning standpoint,” said Advisory Commission Secretary Karin Cooper. “And how making changes in one area can affect the entire building.”

Since the boiler fire back in the winter of 2021, the theater has been undergoing renovations and improvements. Cooper recommends additional study on the structure.

Advisory Commission Executive Director Sean Gohman said the commission has also secured its authorized funding limit of $250,000 for the next fiscal year.

“We have yet to decide exactly where all that money is going to be spent,” added Gohman. “That’s for the next meeting in three months. But it’s exciting to know that we have that secured.”

Finally, KHNP Superintendent Wyndeth Davis announced the upcoming 30th-anniversary celebration of the park.

“This park would not exist,” said Davis. “If it were not for all of the people who have spent their lives here devoted to preserving the heritage of this area and sharing it with the increasing number of visitors we’re seeing.”

The commission will hold its next quarterly meeting later this year on Oct. 19.

