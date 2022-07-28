Key ingredients being prepped for Ishpeming festival

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Meal prep for the Italian Festival in Ishpeming this Saturday is now underway.

One-hundred and eighty pounds of sauce, nearly 200 pounds of pasta and over a thousand meatballs go into the spaghetti dinners for Ishpeming’s annual Italian Fest. One of the many family members making the meal, Ann Christesen, said it’s a day-long process.

“Well, we came in at 8 this morning and we were done by about 11 with the sauce. Then we’re going to let it cook and then our cousins come about five or six tonight and we roll all the meatballs,” she said.

Christesen said family has been at the forefront of this event since its beginning. She said even the sauce recipe itself has been passed down from one generation to the next.

“I use my mom’s sauce, my mom is a first generation her parents came from Simbario, Italy. Pretty much their recipe we just keep doing the same things they’ve done forever,” she said.

Christesen said some of her children are now becoming involved in the tradition of preparing for the festival. She said one goal is to make sure families have a good time on Saturday.

“We like to make sure that everybody gets enough to eat. I don’t think we’ve ever run out of food before. But we try to make sure that people can enjoy the day with food and music,” she said.

But Christesen said it’s about more than just the food. She said it is also about the concept of family itself.

“We want the community to feel what we felt when we were kids growing up. Our family is large, and we really enjoy being around each other and we want other people to enjoy being around their families too,” she said.

The Italian Festival starts at noon Saturday at the Al Quaal Recreation Ground in Ishpeming. On Sunday, there will also be a march to honor members who have passed.

