Italian Fest returns to Ishpeming
The Italian Fest will be returning to Ishpeming on Saturday
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Those looking for food and fun may want to visit the Al Quaal Recreation Area this Saturday.
The St. Rocco/St. Anthony Society’s Italian Fest returns to Ishpeming for its 123rd year.
Activities include: Pony rides, games of chance, ring toss, balloon darts, bingo, a large glide slide, an inflatable obstacle course, LaMora, and a greased pole with a $100 prize at the top.
