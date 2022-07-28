ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Those looking for food and fun may want to visit the Al Quaal Recreation Area this Saturday.

The St. Rocco/St. Anthony Society’s Italian Fest returns to Ishpeming for its 123rd year.

The Italian Fest will have fun for the whole family.

Activities include: Pony rides, games of chance, ring toss, balloon darts, bingo, a large glide slide, an inflatable obstacle course, LaMora, and a greased pole with a $100 prize at the top.

