Advertisement

Hiker severely injured after falling off Grand Island

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Munising City Police Department, around 1:00p.m Wednesday a middle-aged hiker fell off of the north side of Grand Island.

Police said the man hit rocks on the way down into Lake Superior and was severely injured. The extent of his injuries is unknown but is believed to be on his hip and side.

A boat transported the man off the island and a helicopter took him to UP Health System-Marquette.

TV6 and FOX-UP will have more information as it is made available.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iron Mountain police car (WLUC file image)
Former Iron Mountain police officer charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing officer
Expect delays of up to 1 hour or more.
Construction causes southbound backup on Mackinac Bridge
Now is the time to lock in propane supply for home heating season
‘Nearly impossible to trace’ - Michigan couple loses $350,000 in bitcoin ATM scam
Citizens voiced their opinion on Munising’s short-term rental ordinance during Tuesday's city...
Munising residents voice concerns over short-term rentals

Latest News

Escanaba City Council holds special meeting
19th Avenue North in Escanaba to be closed August 5, 6 for construction
Downtown Marquette crash
Traffic slowed in downtown Marquette
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police urges online vigilance to avoid internet and phone scams
Employees at Iron Ore Restaurant and Drinkery downtown Marquette. Tipped employees at...
Court of Claims ruling could increase Michigan minimum wage to $12/hour