Hiker severely injured after falling off Grand Island

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Munising City Police Department, around 1:00p.m Wednesday a middle-aged hiker fell off of the north side of Grand Island.

Police said the man hit rocks on the way down into Lake Superior and was severely injured. The extent of his injuries is unknown but is believed to be on his hip and side.

A boat transported the man off the island and a helicopter took him to UP Health System-Marquette.

