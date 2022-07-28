Golfers raise funds for D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans Annual Golf Outing was Thursday.

24 teams played a four-person scramble at the Marquette Heritage Golf Course. Golfers teed off to support the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans’ Life Enrichment Fund, which provides veterans living in the home with socials, meals, and other fun activities.

“We try to do things that involve people,” said Brad Slagle, Michigan Veterans Home Board of Directors member. “The veterans’ organizations do a lot of volunteer and in-person things. That personal interaction is what the veterans cherish the most.”

This was the home’s first golf outing since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.