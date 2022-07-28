Get to know the candidates for Michigan’s 109th District

Mich. (WLUC) - With less than a week until the August primary vote, TV6 talked to candidates for Michigan’s 109th State House District to hear what they want voters to know.

As Sara Cambensy reaches the end of her term as representative for the 109th State House District four candidates are looking to fill her seat: two Democrats and two Republicans.

Democrat Joe Boogren, from Gwinn, spent 32 years in the U.S. Navy.

Since 2012, he has been involved with the Gwinn Area Community Schools Board of Education and has served as the Forsyth Township supervisor in recent years positions which he says proves his record for making financially solid decisions.

“Looking closely at the candidates you have to choose from, look closely at their public service and their success and lack thereof in their elected position,” Boogren said. “I’m proud to say that Forsyth Township is solvent and thriving and fiscally sound. I intend to be a champion for smart fiscally spending.”

Democrat Jenn Hill has been representing the U.P. for eight years in energy policy and has worked on the Marquette City Commission for five years.

Hill says she has proven that she’s an advocate for U.P. residents.

“I would like folks to know that I am running to make sure that no one is left behind,” Hill said. “Too often I think there is this sense that only the people that are the most connected are the people who get the services and support.”

Republican Melody Wagner has been involved in elections in the past for several states.

She says a bad real estate purchase when she moved to the U.P. led her to run for the 109th State House District seat.

“Know that I went through a tragedy when I moved here in a real estate purchase,” Wagner said. “I wouldn’t have run for office if that didn’t happen. It involved a lot of entities and brought out a knowledge I have now.”

Republican Ron Gray moved to Sands Township 20 years ago with his wife.

He says his mother was born at Bell Hospital in 1922, where his U.P. roots started. Gray asks voters to put character above party.

“Support me foundationally for who I am as a man, and I am out there to help people from all walks of life to live as comfortably as they can,” Gray said. “I would ask for their support for that reason more than my strict affiliation as a Republican.”

You can watch each candidate’s full interviews here.

