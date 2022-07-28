‘FlivverFest’ returns to Kingsford for 7th year

The non-profit event has donated more than $100,000 to Kingsford athletics over the last seven years.
Stage and tents being set up for FlivverFest.
Stage and tents being set up for FlivverFest.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - “FlivverFest” returns Friday and Saturday to Lodal Park in Kingsford. The non-profit event has donated more than $100,000 to Kingsford athletics over the last seven years.

Last year more than 3,500 people attended the event. Organizers hope to see that number grow.

“Kicking off on Friday night we have a cornhole tournament, which is very popular, at 5 p.m. CT. We will have two more on Saturday at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. CT,” said Rick Holland, “FlivverFest” co-organizer. “There will be bounce houses for the kids, plus food and drinks.

Gates open Friday at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CT. Tickets are $10 per individual or $25 for a family. The tickets allow entrance on both days.

