Drifa Brewing pushes back IPA challenge to October

(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Drifa Brewing in Marquette has pushed back its IPA brewing competition. Drifa was in need of funding for a new Brite tank, however recent donations have just about taken care of that.

They were planning an IPA challenge for the end of July, but have pushed that back to October 5th to allow staff to make sure the event is as fun as possible.

“We’ve been super fortunate as a lot of our members have recently donated money towards our Brite tank so we really wanted to push it back to October that way we can really well organize this event and make it a big thing and maybe make it an annual thing if that becomes something that people are interested in,” said Crissa Karavas, Drifa Brewing general manager.

The IPA challenge is set for October 5. it will give a small group of Drifa’s owners a chance to battle it out for the title of “best home-brewed American IPA.”

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/drifas-american-ipa-competition-tickets-378326092527

Competitor Registration: https://forms.gle/McHZf8Ye7tUZ7kca6

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iron Mountain police car (WLUC file image)
Former Iron Mountain police officer charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing officer
Expect delays of up to 1 hour or more.
Construction causes southbound backup on Mackinac Bridge
Now is the time to lock in propane supply for home heating season
‘Nearly impossible to trace’ - Michigan couple loses $350,000 in bitcoin ATM scam
Citizens voiced their opinion on Munising’s short-term rental ordinance during Tuesday's city...
Munising residents voice concerns over short-term rentals

Latest News

Boy Scouts spend time at MSU North Farm.
Scouts from Camp Hiawatha visit MSU North Farm in Chatham
Former Marquette General Hospital site
Rep. Cambensy asks AG to look into old hospital site sale to NMU Foundation
World Hepatitis Day is observed each year on July 28 to raise awareness of viral hepatitis.
What to know about Hepatitis and the current outbreak
Hiker severely injured after falling off cliff on Grand Island