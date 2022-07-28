Drifa Brewing pushes back IPA challenge to October

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Drifa Brewing in Marquette has pushed back its IPA brewing competition. Drifa was in need of funding for a new Brite tank, however recent donations have just about taken care of that.

They were planning an IPA challenge for the end of July, but have pushed that back to October 5th to allow staff to make sure the event is as fun as possible.

“We’ve been super fortunate as a lot of our members have recently donated money towards our Brite tank so we really wanted to push it back to October that way we can really well organize this event and make it a big thing and maybe make it an annual thing if that becomes something that people are interested in,” said Crissa Karavas, Drifa Brewing general manager.

The IPA challenge is set for October 5. it will give a small group of Drifa’s owners a chance to battle it out for the title of “best home-brewed American IPA.”

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/drifas-american-ipa-competition-tickets-378326092527

Competitor Registration: https://forms.gle/McHZf8Ye7tUZ7kca6

