Dates set for Jason Sadowski jury trial in Alger County murder case

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A jury trial has been scheduled for the Ishpeming man accused of killing his roommate in 2019.

Jason Sadowski is scheduled to appear for a jury trial in Alger County beginning Oct. 24 at 9 a.m. He is charged with homicide-open murder, a felony with a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Sadowski was arrested on June 7, 2019 for the murder of his former roommate Timothy Mozader, who was found dead in his apartment in May 2019. His death was ruled a homicide, with a cause of asphyxiation on blood from facial fractures he sustained through blunt force trauma.

Sadowski plead not guilty to his charge at a pretrial in Alger County Circuit Court on July 26, 2019.

Since his arrest in 2019, Sadowski has been in prison awaiting trial. While court proceedings began to move forward in 2020, a court of appeals ruling on evidence and other delays have pushed those dates off until now.

Sadowski’s arrest for Mozader’s murder follows a string of arrests in previous years for unrelated crimes.

In 2013, he was arrested for solicitation to commit murder, two counts of torture, two counts of unlawful imprisonment and two counts of assault by strangulation. Allegedly, he tied up two women in the basement of his gym with duct tape, and beat them after they admitted to stealing an undetermined amount of money from his wallet.

Sadowski was convicted of those charges in 2014, but in 2015 the State of Michigan court of appeals found Sadowski’s confrontation rights were violated and that he was entitled to a new trial. In March 2017, after a ten-day trial, he was exonerated of those felony charges.

However, just minutes after jurors handed down the verdict, Sadowski was taken into custody again by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department on behalf of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). The arrest was based on a filed complaint which alleged that he violated federal law by possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

He was released from jail March 24, 2017 on bond after a detention hearing in federal court, when U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy P. Greeley found the government did not prove Sadowski posed a danger to society if released on bond. Those felony firearm charges were eventually dropped the same year.

TV6 plans to follow Sadowski’s October homicide trial once it begins. We will continue to update the story as it develops.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.